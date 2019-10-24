Smartsheet (SMAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR):

10/10/2019 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

10/10/2019 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

10/8/2019 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Smartsheet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

10/2/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2019 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

9/10/2019 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Smartsheet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Get Smartsheet Inc alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $998,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883,972 shares of company stock valued at $37,417,895. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Smartsheet by 131.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.