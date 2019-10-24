Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.16, approximately 38,922 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 219,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a market cap of $422.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$54.45 million during the quarter.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

