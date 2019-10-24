Slack (NYSE:WORK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 106962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Specifically, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,329.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,968.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

