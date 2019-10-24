Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $56,450.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $58,650.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $55,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $60,350.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 219,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,335. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

