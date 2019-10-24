Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry Sells 2,253 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

