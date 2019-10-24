Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers USA updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

