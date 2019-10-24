SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKM. ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 236,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,339,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,341,000 after purchasing an additional 668,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,468,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 108,069 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,282,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after buying an additional 183,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

