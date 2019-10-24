Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.