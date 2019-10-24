Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 325,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $279,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 79,665 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $81,258.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $30,250.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.46. Basic Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 442,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

