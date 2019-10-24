Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 578,589 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

