Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ACH stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

