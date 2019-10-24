Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
