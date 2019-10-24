Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sify Technologies worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.