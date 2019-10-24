Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $414.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

