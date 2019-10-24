Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.