Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $589.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for the third quarter for Sherwin-Williams are going down of late. The company is likely to gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. It is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's aggressive cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement is expected to yield margin benefits. Sherwin-Williams has also outperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year. However, the company faces earnings headwinds from hefty Valspar acquisition charges in 2019. The company is also exposed to raw material cost inflation. Higher input costs are expected to hurt margins in 2019. Moreover, the company’s businesses continue to be affected by weakness across certain economies. It is also exposed to currency translation headwinds.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $574.76.

NYSE SHW opened at $563.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $578.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.98 and its 200-day moving average is $488.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

