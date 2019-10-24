Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to $575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.76.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $10.18 on Wednesday, hitting $574.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $578.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

