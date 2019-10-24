Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

