Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE:SERV opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

