Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Servicemaster Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,194. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.63 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 84.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.