Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $353.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

