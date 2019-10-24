Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

