Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,044,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

ROK stock opened at $172.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $191.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

