Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

