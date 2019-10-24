Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

