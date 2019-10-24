Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,281.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

