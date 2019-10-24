SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after buying an additional 172,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,252. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

