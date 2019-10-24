Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.