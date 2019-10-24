Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

