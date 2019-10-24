Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.17. 30,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,407. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

