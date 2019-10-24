Security Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Security Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,575. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

