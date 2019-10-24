Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.92

Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.92 and traded as low as $151.00. Securitas shares last traded at $153.20, with a volume of 581,406 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 156.92.

About Securitas (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

