Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Secureworks by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Secureworks by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Secureworks by 51.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Secureworks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Secureworks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.