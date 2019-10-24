Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $58.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

9/25/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

9/10/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2019 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGEN stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. 22,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,088. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Seattle Genetics Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,945,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.