Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/23/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $58.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
- 10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.
- 10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/1/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/27/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.
- 9/25/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/19/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/12/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.
- 9/10/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/26/2019 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
SGEN stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. 22,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,088. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,945,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
