Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Seattle Genetics earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Seattle Genetics’ analysis:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $121.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

