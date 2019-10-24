Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

