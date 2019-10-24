SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $3.02. SeaChange International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 27,800 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.
SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.