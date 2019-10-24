SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $3.02. SeaChange International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 27,800 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 55.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 984,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

