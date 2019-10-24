Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.05 million, a PE ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

