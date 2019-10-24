Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

