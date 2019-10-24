Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY19 guidance at $1.30-1.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDR stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

