Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.06 ($91.93).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €83.66 ($97.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.23. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.