Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.22. 715,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,088. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a 200-day moving average of $357.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

