Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.04.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.99. 2,486,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,438. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.09 and a 200 day moving average of $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

