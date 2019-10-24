Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. 1,126,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,340. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

