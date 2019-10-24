Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. 2,284,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,137. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

