Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) VP Simon Farrant Sells 5,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 19.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

