ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 61,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,559,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 842.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 406,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

