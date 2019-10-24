Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

SSL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 176,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,863. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Sasol has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 201.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

