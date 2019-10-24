Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Down 6.3%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 411,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 217,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

