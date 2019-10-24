SAP’s (SAP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oddo Bhf currently has a $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SAP has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

