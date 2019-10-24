SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €132.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.41 ($144.66).

SAP stock opened at €118.46 ($137.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.86. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of €109.68 and a 200-day moving average of €111.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

